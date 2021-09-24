The Taliban have challenged the credentials of Afghanistan’s former United Nations ambassador and have also asked to speak at the UN General Assembly.

Afghanistan's currently accredited ambassador, Ghulam Isaczai, shared a list of delegation for the 76th annual session five days before the UN received communication from the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, asking to participate.

UN officials must now decide which representative to recognise, one month after Taliban forces took control of the nation.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, who signed the second letter, claims that former president Ashraf Ghani was “ousted” in August and that countries across the world no longer recognise him.