A bizarre video appears to have captured Taliban fighters riding dodgems at an amusement park in Kabul, Afghanistan after they seized the country's seat of power.

Footage believed to have been filmed on Monday captures the armed militants driving the toy cars around while they seemingly enjoying themselves.

Other clips appear to capture Taliban members riding ponies on a merry-go-round and working out in an abandoned gym.

Taliban forces seized Kabul this weekend before settling into the presidential palace after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Yesterday scores of desperate Afghans were filmed climbing onto a moving US air force plane.