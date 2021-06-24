Police have arrested and charged two 15-year-old boys from Washington, D.C., with car theft and kidnapping-related offenses after they allegedly stole a car from a Silver Spring gas station with a 2-year-old child inside. Montgomery County police said a woman was vacuuming her car in a gas station parking lot, when she got out of her car one of the suspects got into her car and fled out of the parking lot. The woman’s infant daughter was in the back seat. The teens were later arrested and the baby found uninjured.