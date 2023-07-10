The mother of a pupil at Tewkesbury Academy read out texts exchanged between her and her daughter as the alleged stab incident unfolded in the school.

Sarah Penny spoke to Sky News on Monday 10 July, reading messages from her child that described the incident as “really scary”.

A teenage boy has been arrested after a student reportedly stabbed a teacher at the Gloucestershire school.

“An adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School,” a statement from Gloucestershire Police, posted on Twitter, read.

Pupils with their parents’ consent left the site on Monday afternoon following a lockdown lift.