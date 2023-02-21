Why earthquakes keep happening in Turkey and Syria

Scientists have explained why more earthquakes are happening in Turkey and Syria.

More than 47,000 people have been killed after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck both countries on 6 February.

A further six died after another quake and 90 aftershocks struck the border region on Monday, 20 February.

Michael Hamburger, earth sciences professor at Indiana University, explained that Monday’s tremors would be typically described as an “aftershock sequence,” which is to be expected after an event of 6 February’s size.

