Zelensky calls on Russian troops to surrender: ‘I offer you a chance to survive’

Volodymyr Zelensky has called on Russian soldiers to surrender.

In his nightly TV address, the president of Ukraine said Vladimir Putin's forces had suffered worse losses during their invasion than in the Chechnya conflict, adding that they are beginning to understand they will not achieve anything by war.

"I know that you want to survive," Mr Zelensky said, vowing that those who surrender will be treated "as people, decently".

