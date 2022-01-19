Suspect brutally pushes 81-year-old to the ground during dog walk

Shocking CCTV captures a suspect pushing an 81-year-old man over on the streets of Manhattan on Christmas day.

In an appeal to the public, the NYPD Crime Stoppers published video of the attack capturing the victim standing on the sidewalk with another individual as they walk their dogs.

The suspect pushes the victim to the ground as he walks past before walking away from the scene.

A reward up to $3,500 has been announced by the NYPD for information.

