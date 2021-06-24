Shocking footage shows a huge pile of debris following the partial collapse of an apartment block in Surfside near Miami Beach, Florida.

The video, filmed by someone on a neighbouring hotel’s balcony, shows the rubble below and a gaping hole where the building appears to have once stood.

More than 80 rescue units have responded to the incident and have pulled a child from the rubble. Fire crews are searching for more people potentially trapped in the wreckage. At least one woman is reported dead.