Nato leaders are meeting in Brussels on Monday for their first in-person gathering since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

Ahead of the meeting, Nato Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the 30-nation military alliance aims to set aside the divisions of the Trump era and focus on the security challenges posed by Russia and China.

It is the first Nato summit involving US President Joe Biden, after four destabilising years under his predecessor Donald Trump.

Also on the agenda will be the post-coronavirus recovery and the final drawdown of allied troops from Afghanistan.