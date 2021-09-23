Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are visiting One World Trade Center along with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and Governor of New York Kathy Hochul.

Harry and Meghan will be making a trip to the One World Observatory, which offers unparalleled views of the city and its skyline.

The visit comes just weeks after the 20th anniversary of 9/11, with a ceremony held at Ground Zero where the Twin Towers used to stand. The royal couple are in the city to attend the Global Citizen Live event which plans to urge world leaders to adopt a more equitable vaccine policy.