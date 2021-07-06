Chris Whitty has named three situations in which people should still wear a mask after the Covid-19 rules change on July 19.

The Chief Medical Officer for England confirmed that he will personally wear a face covering while in a crowded situation indoors, when he is required to by an authority, and in any situation where someone was uncomfortable with him not wearing a mask - out of “common courtesy”.

Professor Whitty was speaking at Monday’s Downing Street press conference, where Boris Johnson outlined a five-point plan to continue fighting coronavirus without lockdown.