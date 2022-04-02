Will Smith resigns from the Academy following his ‘inexcusable’ Oscars behaviour

Will Smith has announced he is resigning from The Academy as investigations get underway on his altercation with Chris Rock at last week’s Oscars ceremony.

In a statement, he called his behaviour ‘inexcusable’ and is willing to accept any consequences - including the revoking of his Best Actor achievement.

“I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work,” the actor said on Friday (1 April).

The Academy president, David Rubin, said Smith’s resignation was accepted.

