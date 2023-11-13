Watch: Prince William arrives at Bobby Charlton’s funeral in Manchester

The Prince of Wales arrived at Sir Bobby Charlton’s funeral in Manchester on Monday, 13 November, as thousands lined the city’s streets to pay their respects to the football legend.

Fellow Manchester United stars such as Sir Alex Ferguson and members of the current squad were also in attendance alongside Prince William, who is president of the Football Association.

Sir Bobby died at the age of 86 on 21 October.

He was laid to rest during a ceremony at Manchester Cathedral.