Sir Bobby Charlton’s brother was visibly emotional as he recalled the pair’s final conversation before the football legend died at the age of 86.

He died peacefully surrounded by his family on 21 October.

Sir Bobby was a survivor of the 1958 Munich Air Disaster which claimed the lives of eight of his fellow Busby Babes and went on to win the World Cup with England in 1966 alongside older brother Jack.

His brother Tommy told BBC Breakfast how the pair both cried together as they spoke on the phone for the last time while Sir Bobby was suffering from dementia.