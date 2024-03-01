Chelsea players have learned to understand each other, says Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino believes his Chelsea players have learned to “understand each other” after what he called the hardest week of his Stamford Bridge tenure.

Reflecting on defeat in the Carabao Cup final against Liverpool, Pochettino admitted the squad “feel very disappointed” as they felt they were the better side.

“Then the energy dropped and we didn’t keep the energy after 90 minutes. That’s why we lost the game,” he said.

Pochettino also said he has learned a lot about his players in the last seven days.