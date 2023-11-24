Djokovic reflects on heated altercation with British fans after Davis Cup win

Novak Djokovic defended his outburst towards fans at the end of a singles win over Cameron Norrie that sealed Serbia’s place in the semi-finals of the Davis Cup on Thursday 23 November.

Djokovic said the fans in the stands “were trying to annoy me the entire match”, adding that “we had a little bit of a chat in the end” when some supporters tried to drown out the world number one’s post-match interview.

The straight-sets win over Great Britain’s Norrie saw Serbia take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the tie, sending the 2010 champions through to Saturday’s semi-final against Italy.