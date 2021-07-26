The German women's Olympic gymnastic team have sported full-length unitards instead of traditional leotards at the Tokyo game's in a move towards “combatting the sexualisation” in the sport.

Elisabeth Seitz, who competed in both the London and Rio games, said: “We wanted to show that every woman, everybody, should decide what to wear."

Germany's team forewent the traditional bikini-cut leotards - which have been worn by female gymnasts since the 1970s - and opted to compete in long-legged, purple and black unitards.