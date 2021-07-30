Great Britain’s men’s eight team took bronze in the regatta’s final event today after producing an outstanding performance.

Their recent medal secures British Rowing's second medal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games after the team secured silver in the men's quadruple sculls on Wednesday.

The team consisted of Josh Bugajski, Jacob Dawson, Tom George, Mohamed Sbihi, Charles Elwes, Oliver Wynne-Griffith, James Rudkin and Tom Ford.

"Overall, we are very proud of the performance. We had a pretty up and down week, and we had some pretty honest conversations," Wynne-Griffith added.

New Zealand secured gold while Germany took home the Silver.