If you’ve ever lived in a city, you’ve no doubt been kept awake by a car alarm going off at some point. Even worse is the realisation that it’s your own alarm disturbing the neighbourhood.
That’s why it’s a good idea to know all the different ways your car alarm can be triggered (beyond just thieves) and how you can stop it in the moment.
This extensive guide also takes a look at what you should do if your car alarm keeps going off and the other security features available that may allow you to get cheaper car insurance.
Why does my car alarm keep going off?
Usually, if your alarm goes off, it’s not someone trying to steal your car. Below are some of the most common reasons why your car alarm might go off:
Of course, there’s every chance that an alert is related to an attempted robbery, so it’s always best to check your vehicle if you hear your car alarm going off.
How do I turn off my car alarm?
Different cars and car alarm systems vary in how exactly you’re supposed to turn them off, so it’s a good idea to familiarise yourself with how your specific alarm works whenever you buy a new car or security system.
The following steps may help you turn off your car alarm:
- Unlock the driver door: some ignition devices have a built-in remote that stops the alarm if you open the driver door
- Press the “off” button on your dashboard: certain alarm systems may have a physical “off” button you can press on your dashboard
- Turn on the engine: depending on the cause, turning on your engine may halt the alarm
- Disconnect the alarm from the battery: if you’re really stuck and cannot figure out how to stop the alarm, disconnecting it from your car battery is an option
What are the risks of disconnecting my car alarm?
You should only disconnect your car alarm from the battery if you’ve run out of options, as not having your car alarm connected can make it easier for your vehicle to be stolen. And if your car is stolen with the alarm disconnected, you may not be able to claim on your car insurance.
What should I do if my car alarm keeps going off?
If you can’t identify the cause of your car alarm going off and it persists, you could be at risk of a nuisance noise complaint.
In that case, it’s important to get your car alarm system checked out by a professional who can advise you on the next steps. You should check your car warranty to see if you’re still covered.
Where can I find information about my car alarm system?
If you want to find out more about your car alarm system, you can:
- Check the manual: you can check the manual for either the car itself or your new aftermarket security system
- Ask the dealership or previous owner: if you’re not having any luck with the manual, you could ask the dealership you bought the car from or, if the vehicle is used, its previous owner
- Take it to your local garage: your local repair shop will be able to help you with any issues you have with your alarm and may be able to give you more information about your security system when you take your car for an MOT
How else can I improve my car's security?
Alongside your car alarm, there are some other security systems and anti-theft devices you could consider installing. These include:
- Locking wheel nuts: these devices will prevent your car from being driven away and can only be removed using a special key
- Brake lock: this device will lock the steering wheel to the brake pedal or clutch, meaning your car cannot be driven without it being removed
- Car tracking system: installing a tracking system in your car can help you find it if it’s stolen
- Dash cams: dashboard cameras can help record any incidents that happen in front of your car
There are also outdoor home security systems you can use to improve the security of your car, including:
- CCTV: having some kind of camera system installed where your car is parked may help deter potential theft
- Video doorbells: an electronic video doorbell can similarly act as a deterrent and alert you if someone’s in front of your house
Will installing security devices reduce the cost of my car insurance?
Installing the right security devices may help reduce the cost of your car insurance. However, you should always check with your provider before making any changes to make sure you don’t make any modifications that could invalidate your policy.