Why does my car alarm keep going off?

If you’ve ever lived in a city, you’ve no doubt been kept awake by a car alarm going off at some point. Even worse is the realisation that it’s your own alarm disturbing the neighbourhood.

That’s why it’s a good idea to know all the different ways your car alarm can be triggered (beyond just thieves) and how you can stop it in the moment.

This extensive guide also takes a look at what you should do if your car alarm keeps going off and the other security features available that may allow you to get cheaper car insurance.