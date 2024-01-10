You might not know it, but Halifax offers much more than bank accounts, loans and mortgages. It also acts as a broker for car insurance. So when you’re searching for a car insurance quote, don’t be surprised to see the banking brand pop up as an option.

As a broker, Halifax’s policies are underwritten by a panel of different insurers. Your documents will outline who underwrites your specific policy.

However, is it worth considering as a provider? Read our Halifax car insurance review to find out how it compares to its competitors.