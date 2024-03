Track day insurance is a specialist type of temporary car insurance. Race tracks don’t always insist you have track day insurance, but incidents that occur while you’re driving on a race track won’t be covered by your standard car insurance. This is because you’ll be driving at high speeds and pushing your car to its limits. You’ll also be surrounded by other drivers doing the same thing, so the risk of accidents, injuries, damage to your car or your car being written off is high.

Track day insurance just covers you and your vehicle – it doesn’t cover third parties. track day participants are liable for damage to their own cars (regardless of fault) and sign disclaimers to this effect before going onto the circuit. Track day insurance is normally bought as a separate policy from your standard car insurance. Claims on your track day policy won’t affect your no-claims bonus on your standard insurance.