Blink

Unlike Ring, Blink doesn’t sell pre-configured systems; instead, it focuses on individual devices that combine to create a tailored security solution.

Blink’s home security camera range is more limited than Ring’s extensive selection. Additionally, it’s important to highlight that Ring’s cameras and video doorbells have a global market presence, whereas Blink’s products are predominantly sold in the US and UK.

The mains-powered Blink Mini is the brand’s basic indoor offering, priced at £29.99, while the Blink Indoor is the battery-powered version, priced at £69.99. Blink’s Outdoor camera costs £89.99.

In contrast to Ring’s extensive range of video doorbells, Blink has just one model in this category. The Blink Video Doorbell is £59.99.

If you’re not completely satisfied with your Blink product, there is a money-back guarantee through Amazon.

At £29.99, Blink’s Sync Module 2 supports local video storage for up to 10 cameras. However, two subscription plans allow recordings to be stored in the cloud for up to 180 days – the Basic plan costs £2.50/month per device, while Blink Plus covers unlimited devices for £8/month.

The plans also offer rich notifications, advanced alerts (including package alerts) and the ability to download 50 videos simultaneously.

Ring

Ring offers a broad range of products, including several video doorbell models, indoor and outdoor cameras and flexible pre-configured home security packages. These are designed for properties of different sizes, but all can be expanded with additional devices.

The entry-level alarm package, priced at £219.99, is ideal for small properties and flats. It includes a base unit, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor and range extender. Ring offers an extensive Alarm, Doorbell, and Indoor Camera pack at £599.89 for more substantial properties. This larger pack comprises six contact sensors, three motion detectors, a video doorbell, and indoor camera and an outdoor siren.

Ring provides a 30-day refund policy from the date of receiving your order.

As part of its standard offering, Ring includes features such as motion-activated notifications, live streaming video and two-way audio communication. It also offers two subscription service tiers: Protect Basic, priced at £3.49/month per device, and Protect Plus at £8/month. These subscriptions enhance the user experience with functionalities such as video storage, multiple video downloads, cellular data backup and assisted monitoring services for enhanced security.