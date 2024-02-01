Menu Close

Blink vs Ring home security: Which is best?

Written by Katharine Allison
Updated February 01, 2024
Verified by Amy Reeves

Blink and Ring are often compared in the home security arena primarily because both are subsidiaries of Amazon and cater to similar markets with their smart home security systems. They offer solutions designed to enhance home security through innovative technology, yet each brand has distinct features, pricing models, and product offerings. 

This article compares Blink‘s more straightforward, budget-friendly approach with Ring‘s extensive product range and advanced features to help you decide which brand better suits your needs.

BlinkRing
Lowest equipment cost£29.99 Blink Mini indoor camera£49.99 Indoor Camera 2nd Gen
Monthly feeFrom £2.50/monthFrom £3.49/month
InstallationDIYDIY or professional (excluding Scotland, Wales or postal code areas starting with prefixes EX, TR, TQ and PL)
MonitorSelf-monitoredAssisted or self-monitored
Power sourceBatteryBattery
Live streamingYesYes
Push alertsYesYes
Remotely arm/disarmYesYes
Voice assistantGoogle Assistant and AlexaGoogle Assistant and Alexa

Blink’s security camera range is typically more affordable upfront than Ring’s offerings. However, it’s essential to consider not just the equipment’s initial price but also additional costs, such as subscription fees for cloud storage or professional monitoring services, where pricing can also vary between the two brands.

Blink and Ring charge subscription fees for cloud storage and advanced features, such as rich notifications and targeted alerts. Again, Blink comes in cheaper – from £2.50 a month. 

Both systems are designed for simple DIY installation and self-monitoring, although Ring offers professional installation and assisted monitoring services from £75 and £8 per month, respectively.

Pricing and plans

PackagesPrice
BlinkIndoor camera£69.99
BlinkOutdoor camera£89.99
BlinkVideo doorbell£59.99
RingAlarm Pack£219.99
RingAlarm and Camera PackFrom £269.98
RingAlarm, Camera and Doorbell PackFrom £369.97
PlanPrice
BlinkBasic Plan£2.50/month per device
BlinkPlus Plan£8/month unlimited devices
RingProtect Basic£3.49/month per device
RingProtect Plus£8/month per household

Blink

Unlike Ring, Blink doesn’t sell pre-configured systems; instead, it focuses on individual devices that combine to create a tailored security solution. 

Blink’s home security camera range is more limited than Ring’s extensive selection. Additionally, it’s important to highlight that Ring’s cameras and video doorbells have a global market presence, whereas Blink’s products are predominantly sold in the US and UK.

The mains-powered Blink Mini is the brand’s basic indoor offering, priced at £29.99, while the Blink Indoor is the battery-powered version, priced at £69.99. Blink’s Outdoor camera costs £89.99. 

In contrast to Ring’s extensive range of video doorbells, Blink has just one model in this category. The Blink Video Doorbell is £59.99. 

If you’re not completely satisfied with your Blink product, there is a money-back guarantee through Amazon. 

At £29.99, Blink’s Sync Module 2 supports local video storage for up to 10 cameras. However, two subscription plans allow recordings to be stored in the cloud for up to 180 days – the Basic plan costs £2.50/month per device, while Blink Plus covers unlimited devices for £8/month. 

The plans also offer rich notifications, advanced alerts (including package alerts) and the ability to download 50 videos simultaneously. 

Ring 

Ring offers a broad range of products, including several video doorbell models, indoor and outdoor cameras and flexible pre-configured home security packages. These are designed for properties of different sizes, but all can be expanded with additional devices. 

The entry-level alarm package, priced at £219.99, is ideal for small properties and flats. It includes a base unit, keypad, motion detector, contact sensor and range extender. Ring offers an extensive Alarm, Doorbell, and Indoor Camera pack at £599.89 for more substantial properties. This larger pack comprises six contact sensors, three motion detectors, a video doorbell, and indoor camera and an outdoor siren.

Ring provides a 30-day refund policy from the date of receiving your order.

As part of its standard offering, Ring includes features such as motion-activated notifications, live streaming video and two-way audio communication. It also offers two subscription service tiers: Protect Basic, priced at £3.49/month per device, and Protect Plus at £8/month. These subscriptions enhance the user experience with functionalities such as video storage, multiple video downloads, cellular data backup and assisted monitoring services for enhanced security.

Installation and monitoring

icons8-cctv-96

A guide to security installation

DIY installation

DIY home security systems have become increasingly popular due to the rise of user-friendly, wireless technologies. This approach allows homeowners to set up their security systems themselves, saving money on professional installation. 

However, the potential for installation errors increases without professional guidance, leading to vulnerabilities in the security system if not installed correctly. 

 

Professional installation

Professional installation involves having experts come to your home to set up your security system. This convenient service ensures every component is installed correctly – particularly important for complex systems that require integration with existing home infrastructure. 

The most notable drawbacks are the additional cost and the need to schedule an appointment. Once the system is set up, making changes or expanding the system might require another professional visit, reducing the flexibility to modify the system independently.

BlinkRing
Installation typeDIYDIY or professional (through Amazon Home Services) from £110
Monitoring typeSelf-monitoringSelf-monitoring or assisted from £8/month

Blink

Installation is a simple process requiring no special tools or technical knowledge. 

Indoor cameras can sit on any flat surface, or you can use the included bracket to mount them to a wall. For outdoor cameras, choose a location that covers the area you want to monitor while also being protected from extreme weather conditions. The key is to ensure there is a strong wifi signal where you place your cameras, as this will affect their performance and reliability.

The next step is setting up the Sync Module 2. It functions similarly to a router but is dedicated to Blink’s battery-powered cameras. These cameras don’t connect directly to wifi, using the Module as a communication bridge and battery saver.

Blink’s user-friendly app guides you seamlessly through connecting the Module to your wifi network. Once your cameras are connected, use the app to adjust settings, such as motion detection sensitivity, video recording length and notifications.

Blink only offers self-monitoring via the Home Monitor app. When movement is detected, alerts are sent, allowing you to watch the live video streams or use the two-way audio from anywhere in the world. 

Ring 

The Ring installation process is quite similar to Blink’s. 

The base station is the central hub of your Ring system. Plug it into a power source and connect it to your home wifi network using the app. The keypad is also plugged in and can be mounted on a wall or placed on a flat surface.

Ring sensors and some camera models have a peel-and-stick backing for quick, straightforward surface attachment. The website features a comprehensive guide for camera installation, and easy-to-follow instructions are available through the app. 

Ring provides a professional installation service starting at £75 (depending on which device you want installed) for those who prefer not to install the system themselves. However, this service is unavailable to homeowners in Scotland, Wales or postal code areas EX, TR, TQ and PL.

Like Blink, Ring offers self-monitoring, but assisted monitoring is an option through its Protect Plus plan. This automatically calls your three emergency contacts during an alarm event, meaning someone you trust will respond.

Performance and equipment

Blink

Blink’s Mini Pan and tilt indoor camera needs to be plugged into mains power but their other indoor cameras are wireless. (Blink)

Blink’s product catalogue features several outdoor and indoor cameras and a video doorbell.

Its wired floodlight cameras deliver 2600 lumens of LED lighting when activated, sharp, blur-free 1080p video and colour night vision. They feature two-way audio, a built-in siren and enhanced motion detection with customisable zones. The outdoor cameras are also available in several wireless and non-floodlight models. 

Blink’s wireless indoor cameras are small and discreet and feature customisable motion detection, two-year battery life and 1080p HD video quality, delivering detailed images, day and night. The Mini is Blink’s plug-in version. 

The video doorbell can be wired or battery-powered, offering 1080p video, infrared night views and two-way communication. It also comes with custom alerts, chimes and privacy settings. Pair it with Sync Module (sold separately) to view live footage. 

Ring

The indoor camera from Ring also needs to be plugged in to function and features night-vision. (Ring)

Ring’s base station is primarily powered through a plug but also contains an internal backup battery, ensuring the system stays active for up to 24 hours during power outages. It features a clarity-rich speaker and LED lights indicating wifi connection and activations. 

The dual-power keypad facilitates quick arming and disarming of your system. In emergencies, panic buttons can be set to trigger the base station siren, and for those with a Ring Protect Plus subscription, it alerts your named contacts. 

The Ring video doorbells deliver sharp 1080p video quality enhanced with infrared technology for clear night footage and include two-way audio for remote communication with visitors. Available in wired and battery-operated models, these doorbells are straightforward to manage via the Ring app.

Compact and unobtrusive, the indoor cameras offer 1080p HD video, ensuring crisp images even in the dark thanks to infrared night vision. They feature a microphone, speaker and motion detectors that send alerts when activated.

Ring’s outdoor cameras maintain the same high video quality, with added features including night vision and two-way communication. Advanced 3D motion detection and Bird’s Eye View create an aerial map of motion events, providing a visual path of movement in a top-down view of your property.

Many of Ring’s outdoor cameras also come with built-in motion-activated flood or spotlights, adding an extra layer of security and visibility.

Support and customer reviews

Blink

Blink’s technical assistance department can be contacted at +44 1158 384189. There is also a form you can complete to request a call back from customer service, technical support or help with your account. 

Blink’s comprehensive online guide contains information about setup, troubleshooting and frequently asked questions. If you prefer, an online Amazon forum is available alongside a chat service. However, our experts found the forum to be of limited help, as person-to-person assistance is unavailable. 

Blink is rated poor on Trustpilot, with a score of 1.2 our of five stars across 306 reviews. Customers comment on faulty products and poor service. 

However, being an Amazon-owned brand, Blink devices regularly receive positive reviews on the platform. For example, Blink Mini has an Amazon score of 4.4, with 81 per cent awarding four or five stars. Its outdoor flashlight camera scores 4.3, of which 84 per cent of customers gave four and five-star reviews. 

Customers typically mention easy installation and set-up, video clarity and the user-friendly app. 

Ring

Ring offers a comprehensive support system with a detailed online support guide, instructional videos and a round-the-clock community forum. Additionally, it provides an online chat service and phone line available from 8am to 8pm, Monday to Sunday.

Ring’s Trustpilot rating is 2.4 out of five stars based on fewer than 20 reviews. While 19 per cent of these reviews are four and five stars, a significant 76 per cent are one- and two-star ratings. 

The primary complaints from customers revolve around issues with customer service, product quality and connectivity. 

Notably, Ring and Blink have yet to engage with any reviews on Trustpilot.

However, like Blink, Ring enjoys a strong presence on Amazon’s platform, with more than 4,300 customer reviews and an average rating of 4.5 stars. Reviews frequently cite good product quality, hassle-free installation, long battery life and crisp video resolution. 

icons8-law-100

Blink vs Ring home security: Our verdict

In our assessment, Blink and Ring emerged as efficient and user-friendly home security camera systems. Blink stands out for its affordability and compact design and has the added benefit of local storage, making it appealing for those who prefer a security camera system without recurring expenses.

 

Ring’s cameras offer a richer set of features. They allow for more precise customisation of alerts to reduce unnecessary disturbances, such as 3D Motion Detection and Bird’s Eye View. However, these added capabilities come at a higher cost compared to Blink, along with ongoing expenses for cloud storage of footage. 

 

Pre-configured home security systems from Ring include entry sensors alerting when someone enters your home via an external door or window. In addition, Ring’s Protect Plus plan subscribers benefit from assisted monitoring – notifying three allocated contacts in an emergency. Together, these benefits deliver a rounded security system that Blink struggles to match. 

 

If budget considerations are a priority, Blink is the more economical choice. However, with Ring’s broader product range and enhanced security options, Ring is our experts’ choice. 

Katharine Allison

Writer

Katharine Allison is an experienced writer and researcher who has been producing content for over 10 years. She has worked with some of the UK’s leading companies including Federation of Master Builders, Architectural Digest, and Cuvva Car Insurance. During her time at Positive Agency, she worked with Gordon Ramsay, Denon Construction, Transport for Wales, and Northern Rail, among others. Katharine was also integral in establishing Inner Allies UK as a national mental health charity. Katharine is particularly passionate about consumer causes and animal welfare, and has degrees in art, philosophy, and psychology. She lives with her sled dogs in East Sussex.

