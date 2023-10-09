Menu Close

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Read about our commitment to editorial integrity.

Any driver car insurance deals

Want cheap car insurance? Compare quotes from over 160 providers
Get a Quote
In partnership with
Written by Rachel Wait
Updated October 09, 2023
Verified by Amy Reeves

In this guide

  • Any driver car insurance explained
  • Are there any restrictions on any driver insurance policies?
  • What are the benefits of any driver car insurance policies?
  • What are the disadvantages of any driver car insurance policies?
  • What is the average cost of any driver insurance?
  • What are the alternatives to any driver insurance policies?
  • Can I drive any car if I have comprehensive insurance cover?
  • Any driver car insurance frequently asked questions

If you want to allow a family member or friend to drive your car, any driver car insurance is designed for this very purpose. In a nutshell, taking out any driver car insurance allows anyone with a licence to operate your vehicle, as long as you’ve given your consent. However, this flexibility comes at a price, as any driver insurance is one of the most expensive types of insurance policies.

This comprehensive guide explains how any driver insurance works, who it best suits and what to watch out for. 

Any driver car insurance explained

Any driver car insurance is a type of policy that allows anyone to drive the insured vehicle, provided you’ve given your permission. This could be handy if you have friends or family members visiting who need a car to get around. It could also be helpful for older people or those with disabilities who have a carer who needs to use the car. 

Businesses might also choose to buy any driver car insurance, as it can be more efficient to have a policy that enables anyone to drive a vehicle rather than sorting out separate cover for each new employee, particularly if they only need to drive occasionally. Not only will this reduce the amount of paperwork involved, but it means employees don’t have to wait around for their assigned vehicle to be available to drive. This could be useful if you run a driving school or a business with fleet vehicles, for instance, or if you own a business with vehicles for haulage, delivery or courier services. 

However, because multiple people can drive your vehicle under this type of policy, it makes it one of the most expensive forms of car insurance out there. When you take out a policy, your insurance premium is based on risk and looks at factors such as your age, driving history and experience. Because any driver insurance covers anyone wanting to drive the car, whether that’s a newly qualified 18-year-old driver or a 40-year-old with a history of no claims, all risk groups need to be covered, and insurance premiums will be higher as a result.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes
Compare quotes from over 160 providers to find the best deal
GET A QUOTE

Are there any restrictions on any driver insurance policies?

Although any driver car insurance is designed to cover multiple drivers, some insurers might exclude certain people from their policies. This is especially the case for young drivers, as they are considered a higher risk by insurers. Younger drivers are statistically more likely to cause more expensive accidents than older drivers, so they tend to pay more for their insurance. As a result, many insurers will ask that drivers are over the age of 21 or 25 before they can be added to an any driver car insurance policy.

What are the benefits of any driver car insurance policies?

Some of the benefits of buying any driver car insurance include the following:

  • Offers reassurance and flexibility knowing that other people are insured to drive your car in the event of an emergency 
  • Suits businesses that hire a fleet of vehicles, as there’s no need to name individual drivers or provide details about their driving history 
  • Suitable for haulage and delivery drivers who might use multiple vehicles
  • Useful for elderly drivers who require care and driving support

What are the disadvantages of any driver car insurance policies?

There are also some downsides to consider if you want to take out any driver car insurance. These include the following:

  • Any driver car insurance is often costly, and cheaper options will most likely be available if you carry out the necessary research 
  • It’s generally not suited to individual drivers and can be a better option for businesses

What is the average cost of any driver insurance?

Any driver insurance tends to be more expensive than other forms of car insurance, as your provider won’t know who is driving the car at any one time. 

However, to understand exact costs, it’s best to get a quote for any driver car insurance and see how it compares to other options. There’s a whole host of factors that can affect how much you pay for car insurance, including the type of car you’re driving and whether it has any modifications, as well as whether you want to include optional extras on your policy, such as breakdown cover. Getting a range of quotes is the only way to help you work out what you’ll pay and find the best deal.

What are the alternatives to any driver insurance policies?

If you’re considering applying for any driver car insurance, it’s worth exploring other options first, as these will most likely be cheaper. 

Getting temporary car insurance

If cover is only needed for a short period, for example, if you have a friend visiting for the weekend or a child returning from university for the holidays, temporary car insurance could provide a good solution. Policies can last from one hour up to several months. Temporary car insurance can often be arranged quickly over the phone, online or through a smartphone app, and premiums can work out cheaper, as cover is only provided for the time required. Policies need to be paid for by the person that needs it. And, as it’s separate from your annual car insurance policy, your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if the driver has an accident. Most temporary car insurance policies are fully comprehensive, but you might also be able to buy third-party or third-party fire and theft cover

Adding a named driver to your existing policy

If you want a small number of people to be able to drive your car, you can usually add up to four named drivers to your car insurance policy. By doing so, they can use your car from time to time. The critical rule is that they must drive your car less often than you, the main driver. If you add someone as a named driver when they actually use the car more than you do, this is known as “fronting;” it’s insurance fraud and illegal. If you get caught, your policy could be invalidated. Adding named drivers can be useful if you want to include your partner or child who has recently learned to drive. You’ll need to provide relevant details for all named drivers, including their age and driving history. Your premium will then be adjusted accordingly. Just be aware that while it might be a cheaper option for your child, it’s likely to be more expensive for you.

Get Cheap Car Insurance
Get a great deal on your car insurance by comparing over 160 providers
GET A QUOTE

Can I drive any car if I have comprehensive insurance cover?

Potentially, but it’s unlikely. A few fully comprehensive car insurance policies might include driving other cars (DOC) cover, but it’s not as common as it once was. You should check your policy documents carefully to find out whether DOC cover is included or give your insurer a ring to ask. As policies can differ, be sure to check exactly what is and isn’t covered. For example, drivers under the age of 25 might not qualify for this feature, or it might not be valid for your partner’s car.

If you’re lucky enough to have DOC cover, this means you can drive another car without being a named driver on the policy or having to buy temporary cover. But the car must have an existing insurance policy in place, and you’ll still need permission to drive it. You should also only drive someone else’s car in an emergency, for example, if you need to take someone to hospital. Because of this, you can’t use DOC cover as a replacement for standard car insurance for any other car you own, as each vehicle must have its own insurance policy.

As DOC cover is usually only available on a third-party basis, if you’re involved in a car accident, you’re covered for damage to the other person’s car but not your own. In other words, you might have to cover the cost of the damage to your car, and you might not be covered if you sustain any injuries or need medical care. 

Any driver car insurance frequently asked questions

More articles like this

Find the best [category]