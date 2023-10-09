Are there any restrictions on any driver insurance policies?
Although any driver car insurance is designed to cover multiple drivers, some insurers might exclude certain people from their policies. This is especially the case for young drivers, as they are considered a higher risk by insurers. Younger drivers are statistically more likely to cause more expensive accidents than older drivers, so they tend to pay more for their insurance. As a result, many insurers will ask that drivers are over the age of 21 or 25 before they can be added to an any driver car insurance policy.
What are the benefits of any driver car insurance policies?
Some of the benefits of buying any driver car insurance include the following:
- Offers reassurance and flexibility knowing that other people are insured to drive your car in the event of an emergency
- Suits businesses that hire a fleet of vehicles, as there’s no need to name individual drivers or provide details about their driving history
- Suitable for haulage and delivery drivers who might use multiple vehicles
- Useful for elderly drivers who require care and driving support
What are the disadvantages of any driver car insurance policies?
There are also some downsides to consider if you want to take out any driver car insurance. These include the following:
- Any driver car insurance is often costly, and cheaper options will most likely be available if you carry out the necessary research
- It’s generally not suited to individual drivers and can be a better option for businesses
What is the average cost of any driver insurance?
Any driver insurance tends to be more expensive than other forms of car insurance, as your provider won’t know who is driving the car at any one time.
However, to understand exact costs, it’s best to get a quote for any driver car insurance and see how it compares to other options. There’s a whole host of factors that can affect how much you pay for car insurance, including the type of car you’re driving and whether it has any modifications, as well as whether you want to include optional extras on your policy, such as breakdown cover. Getting a range of quotes is the only way to help you work out what you’ll pay and find the best deal.
What are the alternatives to any driver insurance policies?
If you’re considering applying for any driver car insurance, it’s worth exploring other options first, as these will most likely be cheaper.
Getting temporary car insurance
If cover is only needed for a short period, for example, if you have a friend visiting for the weekend or a child returning from university for the holidays, temporary car insurance could provide a good solution. Policies can last from one hour up to several months. Temporary car insurance can often be arranged quickly over the phone, online or through a smartphone app, and premiums can work out cheaper, as cover is only provided for the time required. Policies need to be paid for by the person that needs it. And, as it’s separate from your annual car insurance policy, your no-claims bonus won’t be affected if the driver has an accident. Most temporary car insurance policies are fully comprehensive, but you might also be able to buy third-party or third-party fire and theft cover
Adding a named driver to your existing policy
If you want a small number of people to be able to drive your car, you can usually add up to four named drivers to your car insurance policy. By doing so, they can use your car from time to time. The critical rule is that they must drive your car less often than you, the main driver. If you add someone as a named driver when they actually use the car more than you do, this is known as “fronting;” it’s insurance fraud and illegal. If you get caught, your policy could be invalidated. Adding named drivers can be useful if you want to include your partner or child who has recently learned to drive. You’ll need to provide relevant details for all named drivers, including their age and driving history. Your premium will then be adjusted accordingly. Just be aware that while it might be a cheaper option for your child, it’s likely to be more expensive for you.