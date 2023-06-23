The average VPN service can range anywhere between £5 to £15 a month. Naturally, the actual price depends on a number of factors, such as the kinds of services the VPN provides and the length of contract.

The pricing structure of Le VPN is pretty straightforward but can also be limiting if you’re looking for particular deals. To begin with, you can simply go with the monthly plan. This will cost you $9.95 a month, which is still on the cheaper side compared to other major providers, but don’t make it a habit.

You can go for it for a whole year for just $4.95, which boasts about 50 per cent saving. For a shorter subscription period, the six-month deal is just $7.50 a month, which is still 20 per cent in savings. How much it costs you in the long run really depends on how you use it and if you choose the right pricing package to go with it.

The 30-day money-back guarantee means you can test out Le VPN for the first month, and if it doesn’t fit your needs, you will get reimbursed for your initial payment. Our product testing found, however, that this period did not promise a complete refund. Within seven days of signing up, if you cancel, you can expect to receive 100 per cent of your payment back. If you cancel after seven days but before the 30-day period is up, you will only get a partial refund.