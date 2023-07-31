Step 1: Setup Amazon Fire Stick

Firstly, you’ll need to make sure your Fire Stick is connected and working correctly. It plugs into an HDMI port in your television and displays the Fire TV operating system on your screen. You’ll need to sign into your Amazon account before being able to download new apps from the app store.

Step 2: Find and download the NordVPN app

Next, you need to find the NordVPN app. It’s supported by the Fire TV platform, so you can find it on the app store. Check your Alexa remote for an ‘Apps’ button, or use the remote’s voice control feature to search for the NordVPN app directly. Otherwise you can scroll to the ‘Apps’ section on the Fire TV homepage.

Once you’ve found the app, you simply need to select ‘Get’ and NordVPN will begin to download – it should only take a few moments and won’t cost anything at this stage. After that, you can open the app from this page, or find it in the ‘Recently Used Apps’ section of the homepage. If you head to ‘Your Apps & Channels’, you can also move the NordVPN to a more immediate position on the homepage.

Step 3: Sign up or log in

Once you’re in the NordVPN app, you’ll see an overview of the app’s services – which we’ll cover in more detail later. Right at the top of the screen, though, you’ll see options to either sign up or log in.

If you already have a NordVPN account, there are a few ways to log in:

Scan a QR code with your mobile phone

Open a browser on a separate device and enter a verification code

Sign in with your username and password

If you’re new to NordVPN, you can select the ‘Sign up’ option and pay for an annual subscription through the Fire TV Stick’s platform. However, you don’t get quite as many payment options when going down this route and you’re essentially locked into a 12-month ‘Standard’ plan – the most basic NordVPN offering. To review the full range of subscriptions (one month, one year, or two year terms, plus Standard, Plus and Complete plans) you’ll need to go on their website to consider your options.