How to set up a VPN for Roku

Roku isn’t currently home to any native VPN apps, unlike Amazon Fire TV devices, which support several VPN providers. But, even though a Roku device isn’t the go-to choice for VPN enthusiasts, anyone already sporting a Roku Streaming Stick can still use a workaround.

Option 1: Get a VPN router

The best way to get a VPN on Roku is to use a VPN-compatible router. While most standard home routers aren’t set up for VPN usage, you can purchase a router designed for that very purpose.

For instance, if you’re using ExpressVPN, you may opt for its pre-installed Aircove router (pictured below) or any other ExpressVPN-compatible routers the company website suggests. Most providers share lists of the routers they support and guides on how to set them up.

Once you have your router, connect it via an Ethernet cable to your existing router’s local area network port or an Ethernet wall port.

While setup instructions will vary depending on which router you’re using, you’ll effectively route your regular wifi through the secondary, VPN-enabled router. Then, you’ll use the latter’s wifi signal to grant internet access to your Roku device and any other home devices you want covered by the VPN.

This option doesn’t require any settings adjustment on the Roku device itself; once you’ve connected to the VPN-protected wifi signal, you can use it with all the security and privacy benefits it entails.

Option 2: Use a virtual VPN router

The other method involves a virtual VPN router, eliminating the need for additional hardware.

To do this, you will get your VPN up and running on another device and then share that device’s wifi signal so the Roku streamer can connect to it.

It may be simplest to do this on your smartphone – search in your phone’s settings for “personal hotspot” and turn it on, taking note of the name and password for the connection. Keep in mind that this can drain your phone’s battery faster than usual, so it’s best to have it plugged in and charging.

You can also do this on a Windows PC by selecting Start > Settings > Network & Internet > Mobile hotspot. Under “Share my internet connection from”, select your PC’s internet source (e.g. Ethernet, wifi) and choose “Wi-Fi” under “Share my internet connection over”. Then, you can toggle the mobile hotspot at the top of the page. It’s a similar process on Mac, but you’ll instead head to “System Preferences” > “Sharing” and input the same details. However, you can also share over a connection if your desktop device is connected in another way, such as an Ethernet connection.

Once that’s done, head to the “Settings” menu on your Roku device, select “Network”, and then “Set up connection”. You’ll see a list of networks to choose from: select the name of your hotspot, input the password and enjoy!