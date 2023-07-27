Reliable VPN providers, such as NordVPN, route your internet traffic through the VPN server, effectively masking your real IP address and placing it in the VPN’s location.

The simplest method to use a VPN with Kodi uses the following steps:

Start the VPN software on your device Connect to your desired server location Open Kodi and enjoy secure streaming

There is a more complex method that requires additional steps to complete. In this section, we delve into this method and explore the simplest way to configure VPN settings on various devices.

Let’s get started.

On your computer

The best VPN providers typically have dedicated support pages that explain essential details. This information usually includes easy-to-follow instructions for using Kodi with the VPN, add-ons to download and references to informative support pages.

Check the support page if you’re using a VPN other than NordVPN. Otherwise, follow the steps below:

Ensure that you have version 2.7 of Python installed on your system. Download OpenVPN Connect . Navigate to the official OpenVPN download page and select the version suitable for your operating system. Install OpenVPN Connect and make sure that it’s available from your command line. OpenVPN comes pre-installed on Kodi if you’re running LibreELEC or OpenELEC. For Windows users, you may need to install OpenVPN separately and include it in your command path . Download the NordVPN add-on .zip file and transfer it to your Kodi device. Allow unknown sources . Open Kodi, navigate to “Settings“ > “System settings“ > “Add-ons“ and toggle “Unknown sources” ON.



A warning message will pop up. You can safely agree by clicking “Yes.”



Return to the home screen and click “Add-ons.” In the “Add-ons” menu, select the “Package“



button. Choose “Install from zip file.” Locate and select the NordVPNSetup.zip



file.



After the installation, a prompt will appear asking you to run the VPN setup wizard. Click on “Wizard.” The wizard will guide you through the process, including entering your NordVPN account credentials. The wizard will then ask you if you want the VPN to connect automatically on startup. If so, select the country you want to connect to.



Once completed, your Kodi will be connected to a VPN, ensuring a secure streaming experience.



On your Windows PC – the easier way

A setup screen will appear when you sign up for NordVPN and open it for the first time, allowing you to customise your VPN experience.



Here’s how to do it:

Choose to auto-connect whenever you use Ethernet, wifi or mobile data. Enable the quick connect option to a VPN server when the app launches. Turn on the kill switch feature , which halts internet traffic if the VPN connection unexpectedly drops, preserving your anonymity. Enable threat protection to secure your browsing from various online threats.

Once you’ve adjusted these settings, click “Next.” You’ll now see the main interface of the VPN app, which will automatically connect you to the optimal server.

Open Kodi and enjoy secure streaming





On your Mac

Setting up NordVPN on your Mac is easier than it might seem. Here’s how:

Open NordVPN



from your Launchpad. If you’re an existing user, click “Log In,” then enter your email and password. New users should click “Sign Up.” Open NordVPN . For a quick connection, hit the “Quick Connect“



button in the screen’s top-right. NordVPN’s algorithm will find an optimal server for you. If you need a different server, the “Map” tab gives you a global overview of NordVPN servers. Select one that suits your needs. Alternatively, use the “Search“ field on the top-left to connect to a specific country’s server.

And that’s it! Your VPN is ready. Open Kodi and enjoy secure streaming.

On your Android device

On your Android device, open the Google Play Store. In the search bar, type “Kodi” and initiate the search . Click on the “Install” button to download and install the Kodi app on your device. Launch your VPN app and sign in with your credentials. Connect to a server to activate your VPN. Launch Kodi and immerse yourself in secure streaming.

This simple process will have Kodi set up and ready on your Android device in no time.

On your iOS device

Installing Kodi on iOS requires a jailbroken device. Here are the steps:

Ensure that you’re using a jailbroken iOS device . Your jailbroken device must be running on iOS 6.0 or higher. Install Kodi . Open Cydia, iFile or Filza on your iOS device. Locate and install the Kodi app. Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process. Launch your VPN app and sign in using your credentials. Connect to a server . Your VPN is now active. Open Kodi and enjoy secure streaming.

On your Roku

While Roku does not directly support Kodi, a workaround allows you to enjoy the Kodi experience on your Roku device – screen mirroring. This technique mirrors the content of your Windows or Android device onto your Roku.

To set up Roku:

Ensure your Roku software is updated to at least version 5.6. Enable Screen Mirroring . Use your Roku remote to navigate to “Settings.” Select “System” and then “ Screen Mirroring.” Set it to “ Enable Screen Mirroring” and confirm with “OK.”

For Windows devices:

Go to “Settings” and select “Devices.” Choose “Add Bluetooth or Other Devices,” and then select “Wireless Display.” Your Roku device should appear in the list. Select it to establish the connection.

For Android devices:

Go to “Settings,” select “Connections,” and then select “Screen Mirroring.” Tap “Add Device,” and your Roku should appear on the list. Select it to pair your Android device with Roku.

Now that your screen mirroring is set up, ensure that your VPN is active on your Android or Windows device. Once you open Kodi, your Roku device will mirror its content, and you’ll be able to enjoy secure and private streaming on your Roku device. Remember, your VPN connection is linked to your Android or Windows device, not directly to Roku.

Note that this workaround requires that your Android or Windows device and Roku device are on the same network.