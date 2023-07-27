- SOFTWARE
Learn how to install a VPN on Kodi for enhanced privacy. This comprehensive guide provides step-by-step instructions and recommendations for VPN providers compatible with Kodi
Online privacy and security are an ever-increasing concern for internet users, whether they use the internet for work or entertainment. A virtual private network (VPN) is a tool that helps safeguard against data breaches and other cybercrime. When paired with Kodi, an open-source media centre software, a VPN can significantly enhance your streaming experience by ensuring online security and privacy, bypassing geo-restrictions and protecting against internet service provider (ISP) throttling.
An effective VPN solution allows you to stream content across different regions, protecting your identity by hiding your IP address and providing a secure environment free from cyberthreats. However, choosing and implementing a reliable VPN for Kodi can be daunting due to the variety of options available and the potentially complicated installation procedure.
This article simplifies the choice by comparing some of the best VPNs suitable for Kodi based on criteria such as server network, speed, security, compatibility and pricing. To help you ensure a safe and hassle-free streaming experience with Kodi, we’ll walk you through the whole process – from choosing the best VPN for Kodi to installing and configuring it on various devices and operating systems.
Using Kodi without a VPN exposes you to several risks. First, without a VPN, your ISP can monitor your online activities, including your Kodi usage. This compromises your privacy and allows your ISP to track and sell your browsing data. In addition, streaming copyrighted content on Kodi without a VPN can lead to legal repercussions, as your IP address is visible to copyright holders. Remember that even with a VPN, viewing or downloading copyrighted material without the correct permissions is illegal and should not be done.
Moreover, without encryption provided by a VPN, your data becomes vulnerable to interception by hackers or cybercriminals, putting your personal information at risk. Additionally, you cannot bypass geo-restrictions without a VPN, limiting your access to region-specific content on Kodi.
Using a VPN with Kodi provides significant benefits, addressing all the above concerns, enhancing your streaming experience and ensuring your privacy. Here are the key reasons to use a VPN with Kodi:
Let’s go through the step-by-step process of installing a VPN on Kodi:
Selecting a VPN for Kodi is the first crucial step to enhancing your streaming experience and ensuring your online privacy. Below are key factors to consider when choosing a VPN provider suitable for Kodi:
When selecting a Kodi VPN, consider these factors to ensure it meets your needs for smooth streaming and strong online privacy. Note that only a limited number of VPNs work with Kodi. We also wouldn’t recommend using a free VPN with Kodi, as they often come with data limits that would make streaming virtually impossible.
Here are some reliable VPN providers that offer true server location and compatibility with Kodi:
The installation process is similar for most VPNs, regardless of the provider. We’ll use NordVPN as an example, covering the process briefly. If you need a more comprehensive guide, check how to download and install NordVPN.
Before you proceed to the installation process, note that to use NordVPN apps, your macOS must be updated to version 10.15 (Catalina) or later.
You can close the window and start using NordVPN for safe internet browsing.
Once all these steps are completed, NordVPN will be ready for use on your iOS device.
Before you proceed to the installation process, note that the VPN app is compatible with versions 7.0 to 13.0, and you can download it in a few simple steps:
Once logged in, the NordVPN app will automatically reopen, and you’ll be ready to start using NordVPN on your Android device.
Reliable VPN providers, such as NordVPN, route your internet traffic through the VPN server, effectively masking your real IP address and placing it in the VPN’s location.
The simplest method to use a VPN with Kodi uses the following steps:
There is a more complex method that requires additional steps to complete. In this section, we delve into this method and explore the simplest way to configure VPN settings on various devices.
Let’s get started.
The best VPN providers typically have dedicated support pages that explain essential details. This information usually includes easy-to-follow instructions for using Kodi with the VPN, add-ons to download and references to informative support pages.
Check the support page if you’re using a VPN other than NordVPN. Otherwise, follow the steps below:
Once completed, your Kodi will be connected to a VPN, ensuring a secure streaming experience.
A setup screen will appear when you sign up for NordVPN and open it for the first time, allowing you to customise your VPN experience.
Here’s how to do it:
Setting up NordVPN on your Mac is easier than it might seem. Here’s how:
And that’s it! Your VPN is ready. Open Kodi and enjoy secure streaming.
This simple process will have Kodi set up and ready on your Android device in no time.
Installing Kodi on iOS requires a jailbroken device. Here are the steps:
While Roku does not directly support Kodi, a workaround allows you to enjoy the Kodi experience on your Roku device – screen mirroring. This technique mirrors the content of your Windows or Android device onto your Roku.
To set up Roku:
Now that your screen mirroring is set up, ensure that your VPN is active on your Android or Windows device. Once you open Kodi, your Roku device will mirror its content, and you’ll be able to enjoy secure and private streaming on your Roku device. Remember, your VPN connection is linked to your Android or Windows device, not directly to Roku.
Note that this workaround requires that your Android or Windows device and Roku device are on the same network.
Here is a list of popular VPN services for Kodi ordered by their suitability, with the best one first:
|VPN
|Number of servers/ countries
|Best features
|Compatibility with Kodi
|Best deal
|NordVPN
|5,000+ servers/ 60 countries
|AES-256 encryption; high-speed connections; no-log policy; best Kodi reliability
|Yes
|£2.79 per month
|Surfshark
|3,200+ servers/ 60+ countries
|No-log policy; unlimited devices; reliable and fast connections
|Yes
|£1.78 per month
|ExpressVPN
|3,000+ servers/ 94 countries
|Perfect forward secrecy; fast speeds; reliable access to streaming platforms
|Yes
|£5.25 per month
|CyberGhost
|9,000+ servers/ 91 countries
|Specialised servers; advanced security features; 45-day money-back guarantee
|Yes
|£1.92 per month
|PrivateVPN
|200 servers/ 63 countries
|User-friendly interface; fast streaming speeds
|Yes
|£1.86 per month
|Private Internet Access
|500+ servers/ 84 countries
|Consistent speeds; robust privacy and security features; unlimited number of connected devices
|Yes
|£1.69 per month
|Atlas VPN
|750+ servers/ 30+ countries
|Fast server speeds; strong unblocking capabilities; free plan (3 server locations)
|Yes
|£1.49 per month
|ProtonVPN
|2,700 servers /67 countries
|VPN accelerator technology; robust security protocols; free plan (152 servers in 3 locations)
|Yes
|€4.99 (£4.31) per month
NordVPN provides extensive server coverage with over 5,000 servers across 60 countries. The VPN efficiently unblocks geo-restricted content and facilitates high-speed connections for smooth streaming on Kodi. NordVPN employs 256-bit encryption, providing top-tier security. It also offers a strict no-log policy, ensuring that your online activity remains private.
Pricing: Starts from £2.79 per month (£66.96 up front) for a 24-month subscription
Surfshark stands out by providing a cost-effective solution, offering over 3,200 servers in more than 60 countries, making it the best cheap VPN on the market. It facilitates reliable and fast connections and allows unlimited simultaneous device connections. A strong security and privacy framework backs the service, and it maintains a strict no-log policy.
Pricing: Starts from £1.78 per month (£46.39 up front) for a 24-month subscription (plus two months free)
Kodi users favour ExpressVPN for its vast server network across 94 countries and fast connection speeds. The VPN guarantees reliable access to various streaming platforms and offers top-tier security standards with perfect forward secrecy. It has a simple, intuitive user interface and maintains a strict no-log policy.
Pricing: Starts from £5.25 (£78.67 up front) per month for a 12-month subscription (plus three months free)
CyberGhost is unique with its feature that categorises servers based on the video streaming service users wish to access. It continues to expand its server network, currently reaching 9,000+ servers spread across 91 different countries, and offers impressive speeds and advanced security features. However, its lack of direct APK download for Android might be a setback.
Pricing: Starts from £1.92 per month (£49.92 up front) for a 24-month subscription (plus three months free)
PrivateVPN stands out for its fast streaming speeds and effective unblocking of various streaming services, perfect for Kodi. Despite its smaller network of servers (200 high-performance units located across 63 countries), it provides robust security protocols and maintains a strict no-log policy.
Pricing: Starts from £1.86 per month (£67 up front) for 36 months
Private Internet Access (PIA) provides consistent speeds and an extensive server network built by 500+ servers in 84 countries. It provides for an unlimited number of connected devices and offers robust privacy and security features coupled with a strict no-log policy. However, it might face challenges in unblocking certain geo-restricted content compared with other providers.
Pricing: Starts from £1.69 per month (£43.94 up front) for a two-year plan, plus two months free
Atlas VPN offers fast server speeds and strong unblocking capabilities. It includes security features such as encryption and malware blocking but lacks advanced obfuscation technology, which might limit its capability to bypass stringent censorship regimes.
Pricing: Starts from £1.49 per month (£40.34 up front) for a two-year subscription, plus three months free
ProtonVPN shines with its VPN accelerator technology, significantly boosting VPN speeds. While it provides robust security protocols and a strict no-log policy, it has fewer servers than other top-tier VPNs, which may impact speed and reliability in certain regions.
Pricing: Starts from €4.99 (£4.31) per month (€119.76/£103.48 up front) for a two-year subscription
Pairing a VPN with Kodi is like having a private, secure VIP pass to all your favourite shows and movies. A VPN masks your IP address and encrypts your data, effectively putting a cloak of invisibility around your online activities. It safeguards you from prying eyes, including your ISP, prevents speed throttling and keeps you safe from potential cyberthreats, especially when streaming on public networks.
Choosing a VPN resembles choosing a trusty sidekick – you need it to be reliable, quick and tough. A vast global server network, lightning-fast speed and solid security features should be high on your priority list. Our top picks? We vouch for NordVPN, Surfshark VPN and ExpressVPN but have listed other viable options you can also consider.
Getting your VPN up and running with Kodi doesn’t have to be complicated – just start your VPN software, connect to the server location that suits your needs and launch Kodi for a smooth, secure streaming session. And don’t forget that there’s a whole line-up of reliable VPN services, including CyberGhost, PrivateVPN, PIA, Atlas VPN and ProtonVPN.
At the end of the day, whichever VPN you opt for, remember this: a VPN isn’t just nice to have – it’s a must-have for a secure, optimised Kodi streaming experience to maximise your internet connectivity.
Independent Advisor does not endorse the streaming of content from regions other than where the subscription is held, nor does it endorse the downloading or consumption of illegally pirated content.