Sir David Attenborough called on world leaders meeting for the Cop26 climate talks to listen to the science during a speech on the polar research ship named after him.

The RRS David Attenborough arrived in Greenwich, southeast London, on Thursday as part of a three-day public celebration hosted by UKRI-NERC British Antarctic Survey (BAS) and Royal Museums Greenwich (RMG).

Mr Attenborough said: “Would it not be marvellous to suppose that as a consequence of our discoveries, and science’s discoveries, the nations of the world joined together and actually did something in this coming COP?”.

