This is the crazy moment a ground-shaking lightning strike was caught on Hubert Natividad's doorbell camera.

Intense footage emanating from Melbourne, Australia shows the colossal force of nature sending smoke rising into the air as the lightning strike shakes up the whole neighbourhood.

Hubert Natividad said: "Another Melbourne weather shock! A lightning strike was caught in action as it hit a neighbor's roof, leaving only smoke in its trails."

The neighbour was left okay after the shock with the house being left with minor damage.

