Prince William has criticised the space race to find a new planet to live on and space tourism in general, in an interview with the BBC .

The duke said the greatest minds on Earth should be focused on trying to fix the problems on this planet – rather than going off and trying to find a new one to potentially live on.

William said he hoped that his son George wouldn’t be sat there in “30 years” saying the same things, as by that stage it would be too late.