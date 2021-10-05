Alarming footage shows the Auburn Fire from the north end of Deadwood Avenue in South Dakota as evacuations are ordered.

The Rapid City Fire Department said the fire began at about 1:30 p.m on Monday and had grown to about 100 acres by 4 p.m. and was moving northeast.

The cause of the fire was being investigated, but the flames were being fueled by abnormally high temperatures, gusty winds and drought-like dryness, the Rapid City Journal reported.

Mandatory evacuations have been enforced in the Marvel Mountain neighborhood.