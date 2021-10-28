Björn Ulvaeus and Benny Andersson have confirmed that Abba plan to split for good after the release of their forthcoming album, Voyage.

Last month, the Swedish four-piece announced their return, along with their first album of new material in 40 years and a virtual residency at a purpose-built arena in London.

In an interview with The Guardian, Ulvaeus and Andersson confirmed “this is it,” and said there will be no more new music after Voyage.

Voyage is released on 5 November with the band releasing three singles from the album thus far.

