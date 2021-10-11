Adele has responded to comical rumours that she has collaborated with Peppa Pig for her new album.

The singer took to Instagram Live over the weekend, responding to questions for 45 minutes, while also playing a snippet of her upcoming single “Easy On Me”.

In one of the most memorable moments of the live stream, Adele was asked if she was going to collaborate with children’s TV icon Peppa Pig, to which she gave an emphatic response.

“Am I gonna collab with Peppa Pig? No!” she said.

