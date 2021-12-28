Britney Spears says conservatorship left her ‘scared’ of the entertainment business

Britney Spears has revealed the years spent under her controlling conservatorship have made her “scared” of people and the entertainment business.

In November, the singer was freed from the controversial arrangement which allowed her father, Jamie Spears, to control her life for nearly 14 years.

Sharing a lengthy statement in the form of notes on social media, Spears revealed her fear of the entertainment industry after the "awful things" that were done to her.

"I am scared of people and the business. They really hurt me," she wrote.

