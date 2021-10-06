Cardi B has been dubbed the "queen of Paris Fashion Week" as she made her return to the red carpet.

The music star has become a regular face in the French capital, beginning the week at the Mugler show, sporting a vintage look inspired by Vegas Showgirls.

She then attended the opening night party of a Mugler exhibit, wearing another vintage theme.

Cardi sported a number of impressive looks throughout the week and her outfits have seen her named the "queen" of Paris once again.