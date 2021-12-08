Community is a 'really good, dependable, solid comedy'

WATCH FULL EPISODE HERE.

Binge or Bin host Annabel Nugent recommends the comedy series Community, describing it as ‘a really good, dependable, solid comedy’.

The show is set in a community college in the US and follows a motley crew of outsiders that form a study group. The writers and cast employ a self-referential and whacky style.

Annabel describes it as ‘silly, but it’s silly in a clever way’ and enjoys that there is ‘not a weak link amongst the cast’.