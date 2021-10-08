Dave Grohl is to read a bedtime story for CBeebies, the children's TV channel has confirmed, with the Foo Fighters frontman's first of two recorded readings airing on Friday. The former Nirvana drummer will read Octopus's Garden by Beatles member Ringo Starr, who the rock musician described as "my hero".

"I love this story because it was written by someone who plays the drums, just like me," he said.

The news follows the release of Grohl's book The Storyteller, which was published earlier this month.