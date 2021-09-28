Film memorabilia that could be worth up to £5.5 million is set to be auctioned in London later this year.Among the lots are an X-Wing filming miniature from Star Wars: Return Of The Jedi, a hoverboard from Back to the Future: Part II and Will Ferrell's costume for Elf.Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man 3 costume and Val Kilmer’s Sonar Batsuit are expected to fetch thousands of pounds, with The Prop Store auction taking place from 9 to 11 November. The full catalogue is to be announced next month, promising countless original props, costumes and entertainment memorabilia.