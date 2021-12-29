Jennie Bond says WFH stands for ‘what fish are you’ in hilarious Weakest Link blunder

Jennie Bond left viewers of The Weakest Link in hysterics with an incorrect answer to what “WFH” stands for.

The BBC’s former royal correspondent appeared on the famous game show on Tuesday night (28 December), when she was asked by presenter Romesh Ranganathan what the abbreviation usually means.

Bond asked Ranganathan to repeat the question before she guessed: “What fish are you?”

The correct answer is, of course, “Working From Home”.

At the end of the round, Ranganathan shared his delight over the answer, saying: “Wow, this is a game that keeps on giving.”

Sign up to our newsletters here.