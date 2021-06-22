Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin met with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife while vacationing in Paris. The “Peaches” singer, 27, shared a photo on Instagram with the politician, 43, and their wives at Macron’s Élysée Palace office on Monday. It was unclear what prompted their get-together with the Macrons, as Bieber shared the photo without a caption or explanation, leaving fans curious. Bieber and Baldwin, who married in 2018, were spotted in the City of Lights earlier in the day.