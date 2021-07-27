Singer Lizzo has released a “public service” announcement to her fans, asking them to provide “six feet” of space as the Delta variant of Covid spreads in the US.

The “Good As Hell” star has asked everyone to give her space, adding: “This (Covid) is coming back, and people being real sloppy with personal space.

“It’s not you! It’s me. I’m not trying to catch nothing. I don’t even want to catch feelings, b***h.

“You think I’m trying to catch Covid?”

In the Instagram video, she said her new rules applied to even the “nicest person” regardless of if they’re vaccinated.