In a segment on Loose Women, the panelists discussed whether the phrase ‘single mum’ is outdated.

According to a journalist, the language we use when discussing single mums can be problematic and undermining.

Actress and presenter Linda Robson stated that she agrees that there is still a stigma around being a single mother.

‘I think [the phrase] single mum sounds like a derogatory term. You picture them on the social or not working, when a lot of the time, they are heroes. They’re looking after their children.”