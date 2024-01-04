Watch the moment Alan Bates revealed what he was really fighting for in an emotional scene from ITV’s Mr Bates vs the Post Office.

The final episode of the four-part drama aired on Thursday night and saw Mr Bates try to convince others to “go to law” against the Post Office.

“I’ve told you all the things the law is not going to do for us,” Mr Bates told a room full of former sub-postmasters, before the court battle.

“But I want to talk to you about what brought us together. All those things that we’ve been fighting for ever since.”