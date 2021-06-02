Scottish band The Snuts are the latest act to take part in our new Music Box series.

The four-piece achieved a No 1 album with their debut, WL, making them the first Scottish band to achieve the feat in 14 years. We love them for their ferocious live energy and their sense of adventure when it comes to pushing past traditional rock sounds.

For their Music Box session, frontman Jack Cochrane stripped it back to put together this poignant session, which includes performances of their songs “Top Deck”, “Always” and “Somebody Loves You”.