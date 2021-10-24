The prop gun used in the fatal shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins had previously misfired on set.

Actor Alec Baldwin fired the shot that killed the highly regarded cinematographer and wounded director Joel Souza.

New details emerge as investigators probing the tragedy at the Bonanza Ranch in New Mexico were seeking to question the three workers who were supposed to make sure Baldwin was firing blanks, sources said.

Rust Movie Productions LLC said they “were not aware of any official complaints concerning weapon or prop safety” but are “conducting an internal review of their procedures”.

Sign up to our newsletter here.