The next instalment in Star Wars’ franchise has been delayed, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Patty Jenkin's “Rogue Squadron,” which was scheduled for release in December 2023 has been removed from the calendar due to conflicts in the director's schedule.

Ms Jenkins is currently working on Warner Bros.′ third Wonder Woman film and a Cleopatra feature for Paramount.

The director and writer Matthew Robinson, alongside Disney’s Lucasfilm, have been developing the new title for more than a year now with the goal to start production initially targeted for 2022.

