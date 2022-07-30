Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn meets Metallica at Lollapalooza festival

Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn was thrilled to meet Metallica at the Lollapalooza festival after playing Master of Puppets in one of the most iconic moments in the season four finale.

The 29-year-old actor told the band he had been listening to the tune in the past two years and felt “very connected” to the band.

“Thank you so much for letting us use the track,” Quinn told Metallica after playing with them backstage.

“Thanks for doing it justice,” lead singer James Hetfield replied.

