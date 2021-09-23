A new 2D RPG adventure, Tails of Iron, is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Inspired by souls-like games such as Dark Souls and boasting a hand-drawn art style, players take control of a rat prince who must reclaim his kingdom from an army of frogs.

According to the official website, players must master the brutal combat, complete side quests, and recruit allies to aid them on missions.

There will also be voiced narration provided by Doug Cockle, who is best known for playing Geralt in the Witcher video games.