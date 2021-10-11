The Wanted singer Tom Parker broke down in tears when speaking about his brain tumour in an emotional new Channel 4 documentary, Inside My Head.

Parker was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma last year, and has experienced short-term memory loss since his diagnosis.

The documentary which aired on Sunday (10 October) saw the 33-year-old reunited with his bandmates for a Stand Up To Cancer show.

In the above clip, you can hear Parker talk frankly about how the experience has made him confront the idea of death.