Wendy Williams’ family breaks silence after dementia diagnosis

Wendy Williams’ niece has broken their family’s silence after her caretakers announced she has been diagnosed with a form of dementia.

The 59-year-old former talk show host was diagnosed with primary progressive aphasia and frontotemporal dementia - which also affects Bruce Willis - last year “after undergoing a battery of medical tests,” a statement read.

Williams’ niece Alex Finnie spoke to ABC’s Good Morning America in an interview broadcast on Thursday, 22 February, about a new Lifetime documentary about her aunt’s life.

“What people are gonna see is a broken woman who has had the world on her shoulders for so long and just cracked,” she said.